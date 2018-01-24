The mum-of-five is going to the House of Commons!

Katie Price revealed some big news on Wednesday’s Loose Women, telling viewers that her petition to make online bullying a criminal offence will now be discussed in Parliament.

The telly presenter launched the campaign last year after her 15-year-old son Harvey became the victim of online abuse, and has now said that she’s hoping to change the law.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

‘Last year I set up a petition which got over 220,000 signatures – then Theresa May became prime minister and it got put on hold – to make online abuse a criminal offence,’ Katie explained during the show.

‘But thankfully they’ve now come back – and on 6th February me, my mum and Harvey are going to the Parliament Select Committee to discuss it – and hopefully Pricey here can change the law!’

Harvey suffers from Prader-Willi syndrome and autism, so this campaign is something which is very close to KP’s heart, as she continued: ‘The reason I started it was not just because of him – it can help other people – but he was getting trolled so much about his colour, his size, his condition.

More: ‘So rude’: Katie Price SLAMMED for reaction to Holly Willoughby’s speech at National Television Awards

‘And although I had people arrested the police couldn’t take it any further because there’s nothing in place.’

She ended her announcement in classic Pricey style, adding: ‘If I change that law, it’s all down to MOI.’

The former glamour model launched the campaign back in March after she was sent a number of cruel memes aimed at Harvey.

But following the news that she could bring nasty trolls to justice, the mum-of-five shared a photo on Instagram next to the caption: ‘Yes that’s right!! I am off to Parliament to make a difference to something I feel so passionately about @loosewomen’.



And the CBB star’s 1.7million followers couldn’t wait to praise her, as one wrote: ‘Good for you Katie ,right behind you girl x‘.

Another commented: ‘Good luck hope you get the outcome you are looking for’.

While a third added: ‘All the best good on you x you have my vote’.

Good on you, Kate!