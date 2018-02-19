Pricey has shared her fake tanning session with the world...

Katie Price is never one for being shy but her latest Instagram photo has taken things to a whole new level…

The glamour model caused a stir when she stripped completely NAKED on Sunday to show the world her slightly dodgy-looking fake tan, which she was concerned might be a bit of a fail once she’d washed it off.

In the snap Katie, 39, cups her boobs and pouts for the camera as she stands covered in the product.

‘Oh dear I tried this new fake tan last night I’m going to shower now I hope ends up ok 😂😂🤣🤣,’ the mum-of-five captioned the revealing picture.

As ever with Katie the post has proved pretty controversial and left her fans seriously divided, with some actually a bit concerned about her.

‘Katie Hun are you ok? You’ve been doing some strange things lately?’ one asked, whilst others expressed concern over Pricey’s slim figure: ’Jesus where has your body gone ???’

Some felt that Katie shouldn’t be showing quite so much skin on social media.

‘kate, your kids see these pictures. Have a bit of decency and class eh? I know your trying to be funny but it’s just desperate,’ one follower wrote.

Another said: ‘Oh dear!!! Put it away please…!!’

Meanwhile one commented on the appearance of her fake tan: ‘Looks like dog poo smeared over u. Lol hope it looks ok after 😃 @officialkatieprice’

Oh dear. Many of Pricey’s fans found it all pretty funny though.

‘Sure you will soon sort it! Made me chuckle though! We all been there!’ one posted, whilst another added: ‘I love how honest you are . Strong mumma , business woman and seen really genuinely funny’

And others had questions about one big aspect of the post…

‘I’m more interested in who took the photo ! something you want to tell us katie,’ one fan pondered. Hmmm, interesting…

Unfortunately Katie hasn’t given us a glimpse of the after results yet, but here’s hoping that it turned out okay!