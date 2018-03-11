Katie bravely offered her mum a lung transplant

Katie Price’s mum has revealed that her glamour model daughter offered to give her a lung after she was diagnosed with a terminal illness – but she refused to accept.

Loose Women star Katie opened up about her mum Amy’s diagnosis in September last year, telling fans that she is suffering with chronic condition Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and will never be cured.

But after 39-year-old KP told her mum she was going to give her a lung in a desperate bid to prolong her life, Amy refused to put Katie and her family in any danger.

Speaking about her daughter’s brave offer, 64-year-old Amy told The Mirror: ‘I said no, you’re not going to do that. You’ve got to think if, by any chance, it went wrong, who’s going to look after your kids?

‘You’ve got to think about your ­children, not me, and what’s going to happen to them.’

Insisting that it was her responsibility to look out for her daughter – who has five young children – Amy added: ‘Kate is my child, not the other way around. I have to protect her.

‘So there will be no lung transplant from Kate. I can’t allow it.’

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on Mar 10, 2018 at 11:56pm PST

Last year Amy found out she has the same incurable lung ­condition that killed TV ­presenter Keith Chegwin in December, and there’s now fears this could be her last Mother’s Day.

Following the heartbreaking diagnosis Katie was escorted off Loose Women when she broke down in floods of tears while discussing her mum’s future.

CBB winner Katie also paid tribute to her mum this week with an incredible throwback of the pair of them.

Taking to Instagram with the snap, fresh-faced Katie looks completely different as a 20-something-year-old while pouting in a sheer, black dress.

‘A little #throwback here’s to strong women, may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them xx’, she wrote next to the photo.

Sending our love to Katie and her whole family at this difficult time.