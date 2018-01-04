The glamour model opened up about deciding to seek help

Katie Price has returned to Loose Women for the first time since she broke down in tears live on air – and revealed that she’s now having therapy to cope with her mum’s terminal illness.

The glamour model wept and had to leave the studio when she last appeared on the panel last month to discuss Amy’s battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, the same condition that Keith Chegwin had been suffering from before his death.

Now though Katie, 39, says she’s handling things better after seeking help from a medical professional.

‘For ages lots of things were building up and my mum’s thing was the top of it and me being me I just don’t want to be a burden on anyone,’ the mum-of-five explained to panellists Andrea McLean, Nadia Sawalha and Jane Moore on Thursday’s episode.

‘But I watched myself back and I thought, “Oh my god, I think I better go and see a doctor to talk about this.”

‘So I did go and see the doctor even though I was a bit worried in case they told me that something was wrong with me.

‘But they told me that everything had just built up because I have so much going on and it was the best thing I ever did.’

Katie explained how she spoke during the treatment about all of the tough things she’s faced recently, including her relationship problems with husband Kieran Hayler.

‘I sat there for two hours and got everything off my chest that’s been going on with Kieran and my mum, the court case everything that I had and it was so nice,’ she said. ’It just feels as though a weight has been lifted from, my shoulders.’

Jane then added: ‘So it was like a therapist.’

Kate admitted that she was ‘embarrassed’ about going to the doctor but is relieved that she did, as the treatment will help her to learn how to cope with what happens to her mum.

‘I didn’t know how I was going to cope with my mum’s illness. But I thought, “You know what Kate, just go”,’ the TV star revealed.

‘It was the best thing I did. What the doctor is going to do is that I’m going to learn to cope with my mum’s [death] before she goes. I’m going to go until my mum goes to keep me strong.’

Several viewers praised Katie for opening up about her decision to seek support.

‘@KatiePrice well done on your honesty on @loosewomen The world needs more people like you too open up about mental health,’ one wrote on Twitter, whilst another posted: ‘Not a fan of Katie Price but her admitting that she got help for her mental health could help a lot of other people in her position.’