It’s been a scary few weeks for Katie Price as it emerged her 15-year-old son Harvey had became part of a terrifying kidnap plot.

And now the Loose Women star has taken even more precautions to make sure her kids are safe, by postponing all of her remaining tour dates until 2018.

Posting a statement on social media, 39-year-old Katie made the announcement just one day before she was due to appear in Birmingham at the New Alexandra Theatre.

The message – which appears on a Folkestone venue’s Facebook page – reads: ‘Due to recent threats and events with my personal circumstances I have made the decision to postpone my remaining tour dates until next year.

‘I hope that ticket holders can make the new dates and can’t wait to see you all next year.’

The mum-of-five was due to appear in Birmingham, Folkestone, Hays, Brighton, Southampton, Newcastle and Southend, with her Live With Tour finishing on December 16.

The news comes after Katie previously cancelled both Manchester and Wimbledon tour dates, after it was reported she was being threatened by anonymous blackmailers.

According to The Sun, the star – who’s also mum to Junior, 12, Princess, 10, Jett, 4 and Bunny, 3 – allegedly received an email threat from blackmailers demanding £50k or Harvey’s face would be ‘smashed in.’

At the time she wrote on Twitter: ‘Due to sudden unforeseen circumstances unfortunately the show for tonight in Wimbledon is cancelled. To my fans I am sorry I won’t be there.’