The glamour model spent time with Hugh back in the day

Katie Price has paid tribute to Playboy founder Hugh Hefner after news of his death.

The entrepreneur passed away at home aged 91 on Wednesday and Katie chose to remember him by posting a throwback photo of one of their meetings back in the day.

‘RIP Hugh Hefner ✨,’ the 39-year-old captioned the picture.

RIP Hugh Hefner ✨ A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on Sep 28, 2017 at 1:45am PDT

In the retro snap – taken back in 2002 – a young-looking Katie wears a revealing white top and denim shorts as she cuddles up to Hugh.

The glamour model had posed topless for the front cover of Playboy that year and later admitted that she was keen to do a photoshoot for the racy magazine again.

In May 2017 Katie told The Sun: ‘I did the cover shot for American Playboy before, the editorial by the way, not the Playmate. So yes I would do it again.’

More recently she opened up about the time she spent living with Hugh at his famous Playboy mansion and admitted she got up to some outrageous antics.

At a recent show on her An Evening with Katie Price tour, the mum-of-five confessed that she left her mark on the house’s pool in a rather unpleasant way…

‘I went to the famous grotto and I marked my territory – I p***ed in it,’ Katie told the crowd at her Cardiff event.

This led to comments online calling the confession ‘disgusting’ and ‘repulsive’.

It wasn’t the only revelation Katie made about the mansion though as she also explained why she never became one of Hugh’s girlfriends during her time there.

‘When I was younger I lived with Hugh Hefner at the Playboy mansion for about six weeks, but to be a girlfriend you have to do the deed and I did not want to do the deed,’ she explained.

‘He’s a really nice guy though. I just didn’t want to do it.’

The Loose Women star also seemed to confess at a recent show that she got frisky with a woman there.

‘I have had time with a woman, not a relationship, but only when I am drunk, never sober,’ Katie revealed to the audience at her Gateshead gig.

‘You know, when you’re with your mates like in a room, mucking about, like the Playboy Mansion. I have like had threesomes and all of that. It was years ago.’