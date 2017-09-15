Pricey has got her boy's support after her recent dramas

Katie Price might have been through some tough times lately but she’s always got the support of her kids.

The glamour model – who announced last month that she’s split from husband Kieran Hayler – posted a touching tribute to 12-year-old son Junior on Friday which shows them having a cuddle.

‘My boy 💙,’ Katie, 39, captioned the photo, which can be seen on the star’s page here.

In the picture – taken at one of Pricey’s recent An Audience with Katie Price shows – Junior embraces his mum as she gives him a kiss and it’s seriously cute.

The glamour model’s fans were touched by the sweet post, with one commenting: ‘This picture is amazing❤’

‘Beautiful Katie showing how much he loves you,’ another wrote, whilst one said: ‘So adorable with so much love 😍 😍’

Meanwhile one posted: ‘He is the only man you need’

The snap was taken when Junior – who, along with 10-year-old sister Princess, Katie had with first husband Peter Andre – joined his mum on stage at her event to openly discuss her turbulent love life.

Pricey was married to Pete from 2005 until their split in 2009 and went on to get hitched to Alex Reid in 2010. That marriage ended after just 11 months.

Then in 2013 Katie got hitched to third husband Kieran, the father of her two youngest children Jett, 4, and Bunny, 3.

However, last month she revealed that it’s all over after she accused Kieran of having a year-long affair with their nanny.

Since the break-up was announced Katie has said that she’s prioritising her family life.

‘Just focusing on my kids and my family,’ the mum-of-five Tweeted earlier this week.

As well as the drama surrounding her relationship breakdown, Katie has also faced some other difficult times recently.

She revealed on Loose Women last week that she suffered a miscarriage just days before she split from Kieran, and has also learned that her mum Amy is suffering from a terminal illness.