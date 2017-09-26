These throwback snaps will make your jaw drop!

We’re so used to Katie Price as we know and love her today that it’s easy to forget she was once a fresh-faced model just trying to catch a break.

But Pricey has reminded us all by uploading some throwback snaps on Instagram, and it’s fair to say they made our jaw hit the floor – as she looks almost unrecognisable!

One shows a brunette Katie striking a sultry pose in a little black dress, which she captioned: ‘Me 22 years ago.’

Another shows Jordan – as she was originally known – lounging in black underwear in a snap from her first FHM shoot, in which Pricey described herself as ‘soo young’.

Fans soon flooded the pictures with comments expressing just how amazing – and different – Katie looks in the snaps.

One commented: ‘Unless you’d said, I wouldn’t have guessed this piccy was of you 😳 You’ve changed so much #unrecognisable Beautiful then and now.’

Another posted: ‘Always the most beautiful 🔥👸🏼❤️’

A third wrote: ‘Completely different person!’

And it’s not just her young looks that The Pricey has been reminiscing about recently – she’s also been thinking about her past high-profile relationships too.

The former glamour model – who is currently working through relationship issues with current husband Kieran Hayler after he cheated on her for a second time – cheekily asked the audience at her latest An Evening with Katie Price show to guess which of her famous ex-lovers was worst in bed.

And she didn’t hold back when it came to revealing the truth!

She made reference to exes Dwight Yorke, Peter Andre and Alex Reid in the candid show. It really is a tell ALL tour!

Meanwhile, Now can exclusively reveal that Katie has taken cheating Kieran BACK. Pick up the latest issue – on sale now – to read the full story.

Words by Natalie Bradshaw