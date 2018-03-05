The star flew to Brussels to undergo another procedure

Katie Price has given fans a glimpse of her new face for the first time after undergoing a procedure to fix previous ‘botched surgery’.

Following KP’s claims that surgeons ‘f**ked up’ her face in September, the former glamour model flew to Brussels to go under the knife once again last week.

And the star shocked fans when she was snapped on Saturday looking a little worse for wear.

In graphic photographs – obtained by The Sun – Katie’s swollen and bruised face can be seen covered in bloodied bandages and she had drainage tubes on each side of her head to collect blood from her wounds. Eeeek!

But while the 39-year-old is yet to comment on the photos, she did take to Instagram on Sunday to unveil her new look.

Posing with two youngest children Jett, four, and Bunny, three – who she shares with ex Kieran Hayler – Katie can be seen smiling at the camera with her long hair covering her ears and jawline.

Although the Loose Women star made absolutely no reference to her recent surgery, she instead told her followers to check out her eBay page.

It comes as the star vowed never to have face surgery again after a procedure last year ‘ruined’ her appearance.

Speaking to The Sun, Katie – who’s had a face lift, eight boob jobs, a nose job, veneers, Botox, liposuction and lip fillers in the past – confessed she’s ‘jumped into the op’ without fully researching it.

However, luckily the CBB star is now feeling much more confident about herself following her visit to the Be Clinic in Belgium.

Speaking to MailOnline, Pricey said: ‘I instantly feel better after [Dr] Frank [Plovier] treated me. He is the only surgeon I’ve trusted over the years and the only one I wanted to correct the work.

‘I am so happy with Frank’s work, he really has restored my confidence. He is very loyal and an incredible surgeon!’

Time to rest up, Katie!