Things aren't going smoothly for KP

Katie Price has had a very dramatic few days after she is said to have been quizzed by police over claims she showed ‘revenge porn’ of ex-husband Alex Reid.

The 39-year-old was accused of playing the Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side crowd a clip of her ex performing a sexual act as his drag alter ego, Roxanne.

And following the claims, now KP is said to have visited the Hertfordshire police station voluntarily to be questioned.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police issued a statement confirming that no arrests or charges had been made, adding: ‘A 39-year-old woman attended a station.

‘This follows a complaint in relation to the disclosure of private adult material involving a third party.

‘Enquiries are still continuing and a decision about the next investigative steps will be made in due course.’

Following the reports mum-of-five Katie had allegedly shown 40 members of the Channel 5 audience ‘lewd’ footage of her ex, 42-year-old Alex later confirmed he was taking legal action against the CBB star.

‘I am very upset that such private matters are once again being aired in the press,’ he previously told The Sun.

‘I am taking legal action against Katie Price over her actions and I will not be commenting publicly any further.’

However, Katie – who was married to Alex for a year – furiously hit back at the allegations, denying she had any videos of her ex on her phone at all.

In a lengthy statement, the telly star said: ‘I take online bullying and revenge porn seriously.

‘My family have been subjected to such and I have been the victim of revenge porn. I would not do it to someone else.’

Katie’s encounter with the Police comes just a few days after she was ambushed by three attackers while filming scenes for her reality show, My Crazy Life.