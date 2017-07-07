We didn't see that one coming!

Katie Price has always been open and honest with regards to her love life and now the Loose Women panellist has made a shocking revelation about one of her ex lovers.

Katie has been married to ex-stripper hubby Kieran Hayler for four years, the couple have had their fair share of ups and downs after it was revealed that Kieran had cheated with two of Katie’s best friends. Eeek!

The pair worked through their issues and seem stronger than ever, but now Katie has made a shocking revelation about one of her former lovers.

As you will probably remember (who could forget!?) Katie had a fling with a singer that no one was expecting, she quite literally shocked the nation when she revealed that she had not only slept with Pop Idol’s Gareth Gates – when he was at the tender age of 17 – but he also lost his virginity to her. Yikes!

And now the glamour model has confessed that she would happily go back there again, when asked by The Sun the singer revealed: ‘If I wasn’t married, of course.’

Well, we didn’t see that one coming.

Katie continued: ‘I would do anyone if I wasn’t married.’

And it seems as though Katie and Kieran’s marriage has been tested once more after it was revealed that the I Got U singer had been exchanging flirty texts with DJ Tom Zanetti.

Speaking on her new reality show My Crazy Life, Kieran opens up about the flirty exchange saying: ‘She sent loads of text messages last year to Tom Zanetti describing how much she loved him.’

However Katie has no regrets about her cheeky messages saying: ‘Do I feel bad? No, I don’t really. At the end of the day I didn’t do anything with him unlike Kieran who cheated on me. It was just flirty texts.’

Eeek! We’re sure there is A LOT more to come from this couple!

Catch Katie Price, My Crazy Life on Monday night on Quest Red at 10pm.