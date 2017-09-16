A well-placed source tells us: ‘Kate’s got bigger things to worry about than a husband who can’t keep it in his pants. It’s almost as if this time she wasn’t even shocked. She’s getting on with work and has agreed Kieran can stay at home – so long as he follows her very strict rules.

Instead, she’s offered ex-stripper Kieran, 30, the chance to stay in their family home – so long as he agrees to live on Pricey’s terms. Katie, 39, has, as usual, thrown herself into work while this latest scandal rumbles on and is currently on her speaking tour of the UK, meaning Kieran is at home with the kids.

‘As long as Kieran is doing his part and allowing Kate to get on with her tour and scheduled Loose Women appearances, she’s more than happy for him to stick around. She doesn’t hate him, she just can’t trust him.’

Now understands that Katie – who suffered a miscarriage just four days before discovering Kieran’s infidelity – wants him to work his way back into her good books. This way, the mum-of-five gets the best of both worlds.

‘Kate doesn’t want to end up on her own again but the thought of touching Kieran right now makes her feel sick,’ our insider explains. ‘She’s moved him into the spare room for the time being and is willing to put him through sex addiction therapy once more. But first he has to sign on the dotted line.’