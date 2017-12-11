Tributes have poured in for the star

Fans have rushed to Twitter to share their condolences after TV presenter Keith Chegwin died on Monday aged just 60.

After battling a ‘long-term battle with a progressive lung condition’, the telly legend died in a hospice at around midnight surrounded by his wife and two children.

In a statement, the CBB star’s family said: ‘We are heartbroken to share the news that Keith Chegwin sadly passed away following a long-term battle with a progressive lung condition, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which rapidly worsened towards the end of this year.

‘Keith died peacefully at home shortly after midnight on the 11th of December. His wife Maria, his daughter Rose and his son Ted were by his side.

‘We would like to take this opportunity to thank Severn Hospice for the kindness, support and care they have shown us all over the last few weeks.’

Before adding: ‘Keith was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. We would respectfully ask to be left to mourn his passing in private.’

How sad is that? And fans on Twitter have rushed to share their best memories of the star, as one said: ‘So sad – he was my youth – may he be playing pop in the heavens’.

Another wrote: ‘So sad. 60 is no age . RIP Keith. Sincere condolences to family and friends’.

‘For real @keithchegwin has died? Another one of my childhood heroes gone right there’, said a third.

And they weren’t the only ones…

Sending our condolences to Keith’s friends and family.