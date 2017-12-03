The model was enjoying some festive fun...

Kelly Brook certainly brought some Christmas cheer to her followers after sharing an extremely raunchy photo of herself preparing to ‘meet Santa’.

The curvy model left nothing to the imagination as she posed completely starkers, wearing only a pair of gold, sparkly stilettos.

While most of her modesty was expertly covered using a well-placed, luxurious red curtain, Kelly did have her pert bum on display – much to the delight of her followers.

Looking Forward to meeting Santa 🎅 A post shared by Kelly Brook (@iamkb) on Dec 3, 2017 at 3:46am PST

Kelly captioned the shot: ‘Looking Forward to meeting Santa.’

Her Instagram comments were quickly flooded with admirers, with many joking that Santa will be extremely happy to meet Kelly too.

‘I bet your address is already in Santa’s satnav,’ one commented. Another quipped: ‘You look like you have been naughty.

And another added: ‘Think Santa might be looking forward more to meeting you’. While another cheekily asked: ‘Can I be Santa?’

Others appeared to be taken aback by Kelly’s beauty, with one fan gushing: ‘Beautiful amazing awesome hot.’

And another said: ‘World’s most wanted beautifull girl lol.’

Winter on the Apple Farm 🐓👨🏻‍🌾👩🏻‍🌾🍎 A post shared by Kelly Brook (@iamkb) on Dec 2, 2017 at 10:41am PST

Kelly’s sexy snap comes after she shared some family-friendly photos of her and model boyfriend Jeremy Parisi enjoying some festive fun at her home in Kent.

The couple, who have been dating for two and a half years, looked more in love than ever as they foraged for Holly and enjoyed their picturesque views after a heavy snowfall over the weekend.

We can’t wait to see what Santa brings for Kelly this Christmas…