The model's holiday photo has divided her followers

Stunning model, Kelly Brook is known for her killer curves – and her sexy Instagram snaps always get tongues wagging.

But unfortunately her latest sexy bikini photo has come under fire from a few fans who think they’ve noticed something a little bit strange.

Read: All the Latest TV news

On Sunday afternoon (16th July), the 37-year-old shared a pic of herself relaxing on a poolside-lounger while enjoying the sun in France, next to the caption: ‘Holiday vibes’.

We’re not jealous at all…

And it’s fair to say Kelly – who’s currently loved-up with boyfriend, Jeremy Parisi – looks AH-mazing in her elegant black swimsuit as she stares away from the camera.

Holiday Vibes #Provence #France #RoadTrip #HotelGalicci 🚗💨🌻❤️🍞🧀🍷 @jeremyparisi A post shared by Kelly Brook (@iamkb) on Jul 16, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

But while loads of fans were quick to point out how great she looks, some eagle-eyed followers questioned whether Kelly might have altered the image – due the curved decking to the side of her waist.

‘Warped decking between your arm and waist Kelly tut tut,’ one person commented.



More: ‘I don’t want to be perfect’: Fans praise Loose Women’s Stacey Solomon as she celebrates ‘mum hips’ in bikini pic

Another added: ‘Photoshoped too much. Floor sold you out! But still hot!’

A third joked: ‘Were you drunk when you edited this? Come on at least make it convincing.’

While a fourth quipped: ‘Photoshopped! Just look at the decking! You don’t need to do that!! You have a great body!’

Despite some followers questioning Kelly’s latest snap, others flew to the telly star’s defence with one slamming: ‘Who cares if she photoshopped her photo!? Utterly ridiculous that people care… Kelly you look fabulous Photoshopped or not!’