The model's holiday photo has divided her followers
Stunning model, Kelly Brook is known for her killer curves – and her sexy Instagram snaps always get tongues wagging.
But unfortunately her latest sexy bikini photo has come under fire from a few fans who think they’ve noticed something a little bit strange.
On Sunday afternoon (16th July), the 37-year-old shared a pic of herself relaxing on a poolside-lounger while enjoying the sun in France, next to the caption: ‘Holiday vibes’.

And it’s fair to say Kelly – who’s currently loved-up with boyfriend, Jeremy Parisi – looks AH-mazing in her elegant black swimsuit as she stares away from the camera.
But while loads of fans were quick to point out how great she looks, some eagle-eyed followers questioned whether Kelly might have altered the image – due the curved decking to the side of her waist.
‘Warped decking between your arm and waist Kelly tut tut,’ one person commented.
Another added: ‘Photoshoped too much. Floor sold you out! But still hot!’
A third joked: ‘Were you drunk when you edited this? Come on at least make it convincing.’
While a fourth quipped: ‘Photoshopped! Just look at the decking! You don’t need to do that!! You have a great body!’
Despite some followers questioning Kelly’s latest snap, others flew to the telly star’s defence with one slamming: ‘Who cares if she photoshopped her photo!? Utterly ridiculous that people care… Kelly you look fabulous Photoshopped or not!’
And another agreed: ‘Kelly you are beautiful. Period. Thanks for sharing this nice picture.’
Kelly has never been shy about tweaking her pictures and has previously been unapologetic about the alterations.
“I’ve never said I’m perfect and I’ve never said I’m a skinny girl,’ the presenter told The Sun’s Fabulous magazine.
‘Sometimes if I see a picture and I can make it a bit better then I will, like everyone else does.
‘I’ve been Photoshopped in every picture since I started modelling. I [don’t] see any problem with it.’
Good for you, girl!