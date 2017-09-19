Love Island’s Amber Davies would say NO if Kem Cetinay proposed to her!

Definitely NOT about to put a ring on it then, Amber...

With wedding bells ringing in the ears of all Love Island fans, following the news of Jess and Dom popping a ring on it after a three month romance, we’re already wondering who will be next…

The couple announced their engagement a couple of days back – making them the third Islander couple headed for the aisle following now broken up Jon Clark and Hannah Elizabeth of season one and Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen of season two.

However, it doesn’t look like 2017 winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies are headed for holy matrimony anytime soon – if Miss Davies has anything to do with it…

Speaking of pal Jess’ vow to become Mrs Dom Lever, Amber shared with Ok!: ‘That’s not going to be me and Kem any time soon’. She then added, ‘If Kem asked me to marry him I’d say ‘nope’.

Yikes, tell us how you really feel ‘gal!

Amber then added of Jess and Dom: ‘If it makes them happy and they want to be engaged, then I’m happy for them and congratulations to them’.

Lets hope so, as Jess recently revealed with New magazine that she has plans to invite the couple to the wedding.

The Love Island lady shared that the only Islander’s who will be attending are: ‘Liv and Chris [Hughes] will definitely be invited and Kem and Amber’.

Jess and Dom had gotten engaged before the TV choice awards.

Jess shares: ‘It happened the night before the TV Choice Awards. We were staying in a lovely apartment in London Dom had filled it with flowers and had got us a bottle of champagne. I was doing a SnapChat video saying how lucky I felt when he called me out onto the terrace’.

She then added, ‘‘I was grinning like a Cheshire Cat when Dom got down on one knee… He said afterwards that he had never seen me smile like that!’.

Alice Perry