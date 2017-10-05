We're not jealous at all...

They may have only met a few months ago, but that hasn’t stopped Love Island winner Kem Cetinay pulling out ALL the stops for his girlfriend, Amber Davies‘ 21st birthday.

Yup, the reality star won some serious brownie points on Wednesday after he took his other half out for a romantic meal and splashed out on some VERY expensive gifts.

And Essex lad Kem was quick to give fans a sneak peak of their date night as he shared a photo from inside Sushi Samba restaurant in London.

In the shot, bday girl Amber can be seen gazing down at her lavish gifts which include an actual Rolex watch – oh, and tickets to Dubai!

As well as the extremely extravagant purchases, the 21-year-old also treated Amber to a huge bunch of flowers and an adorable Dumbo cuddly toy.

Next to the sweet snap, Kem wrote: ‘Happy 21st to the girl that changed my entire life’, next to a heart emoji.

And it’s fair to say Kem’s 1.6 million followers completely freaked out over the incredible presents with one writing: ‘Hold up !!!! I see dubai !!! Are you guys going to dubai ????’

Another said: ‘That’s absolutely gorgeous, you guys are beautiful!’

A third added: ‘Relationship goals right there !!!’, while a fourth simply wrote: ‘oh my sh*t’.

And Welsh dancer, Amber was clearly chuffed with her gifts (who wouldn’t be?!) as she shared the same picture on her own Instagram page next to the caption: ‘My 21st Birthday. this is definitely a moment I will never forget. Luckiest girl in the world @kemcetinay #MyLove’. AW!

Amber’s big birthday celebrations come after Kem released his first ever single this week with best pal and fellow Love Island star, Chris Hughes.

The LI lads released their debut strack Little Bit Leave It on Monday – and it even shot to number one on the UK iTunes chart!

Proud girlfriend, Amber was quick to congratulate her man as she Tweeted: ‘Going to sleep on cloud nine absolutely beaming with pride’, along with an adorable picture of the pair kissing.

Couple goals? We think so…