This islander might be in trouble...

Love Island dominated our screens this summer with Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies being crowned champions.

So it’s no surprise the loved up pair were on hand to receive an award in honour of the show.

But unfortunately Kem had a major mishap!

ITV received the prize at the Content Innovation Awards 2017, where Kem recorded his table celebrating their win.

And whilst Amber and Kem posed alongside the award, it wasn’t long before it went a little wrong.

Kem then uploaded a video to his Instagram Stories saying: ‘Omg I’ve broke the award’. Eeek!

Amber then replies: ‘It’s nothing to be proud of!’.

And Kem clearly can’t contain his shock as he keeps repeating ‘OMG!’

The reality star then shared a snap of the broken award along with the words: ‘What have I done omg’

What have you done indeed Kem.

But it seems like all was forgiven as the pair have since been uploading snaps of themselves enjoying the sunshine at Cannes.

And things are definitely going from strength to strength for the loved up couple with Kem recently treating Amber to a rolex watch and a trip to Dubai for her 21st birthday celebrations.

And with the success of his and bestie Chris Hughes‘ debut singe ‘Little Bit Leave It’, it’s no surprise Kem is looking happier than ever.

Amber and Kem aren’t the only islanders to enjoy a spot of sunshine at the moment, with Montana Brown and Georgia Harrison living it up in the Maldives.

Well, with the National Teleivision Awards coming soon, let’s hope Kem stays well away from the winners prize’s or he could have another mishap!