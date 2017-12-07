It's been a tough week for Kem

It was the 2017 break up NO ONE was expecting, but last week Love Island winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies called it quits after just four months.

And it got everyone like…

The reality stars confirmed their split in a joint statement on Sunday, promising fans that they’d stay friends.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

But now Kem has spoken out for the FIRST time since the shock news, admitting he’s had a hard few days.

‘It’s been a tough week’, the Dancing On Ice star told his 487k followers.

MORE: YES! Simon Cowell reveals Love Island’s Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay CAN perform on The X Factor

‘But I wanted to thank everybody who has been so kind and supportive, the messages have proper kept me going.’

Reaching out to his ex, the 21-year-old added: ‘Unfortunately things didn’t work out but I know Amber will do amazing and I’ll always be proud of her.’

And fans were quick to send their support, with one replying: ‘Aww Kem hope you’re doing okay! So lovely that you’re still amazing friends though. Sending you both all my love x’.

‘Stay strong both of you. It’s great you can be so grown up and mature about the entire situation. Such a shame though, you guys were so cute,’ said another.



While a third is convinced they’re going to get back together, as they added: ‘Still think you two are made for eachother, you’ll find your way back to eachother one day x’.

Kem’s message comes after the pair devastated fans on Sunday afternoon when they shared a joint statement announcing the news.

Kem and Amber – who were living in Essex together – said: ‘With sadness, we’ve decided to separate.

‘We fell in love in the villa and want to thank all the fans of the show for supporting us.

‘Our lives have changed beyond recognition over the past few months and our hectic work schedules have made it difficult to make things work.’

Was so honoured to give out an award at such a special evening at the Pride of Sport with so many amazing people 🙌🏽 Blazer from @boohoomanofficial A post shared by KEM (@kemcetinay) on Nov 24, 2017 at 9:46am PST

Before adding: ‘We still have a lot of love for each other and will remain good friends.’

Let’s hope the pair stick to their word!