Kem has reportedly moved on with a lookalike of his ex

Following his heartbreaking split from Amber Davies, Kem Cetinay seems to have moved on with a new girl – who happens to look A LOT like his ex!

The Love Island star has reportedly been dating model Ruby Blake since he’s been taking part in Dancing On Ice but has been keeping it on the low, though it’s thought that she’s been supporting him at the live shows as well as staying at his hotel.

‘Kem planned to be single for a while after Amber but he’s really taken by Ruby,’ a source says.

It sounds like Ruby’s similarity to Amber hasn’t gone unnoticed by 21-year-old Kem either.

‘There’s an obvious similarity with Amber and he knows people will make that connection,’ the insider tells The Sun. ‘It’s still early days but Kem is certainly having a lot of fun.’

Ruby has over 30,000 followers on Instagram and regularly posts raunchy photos in her underwear.

@loungeunderwear #lovetolounge ❤️ A post shared by Ruby Blake (@rubysophiablake) on Jan 8, 2018 at 2:42pm PST

The model’s most recent post reveals that she was at the National Television Awards last week, which were also attended by Kem.

‘Last night at the @officialntas 🥂,’ Ruby captioned a snap of herself wearing a low-cut lace jumpsuit.

Last night at the @officialntas 🥂 A post shared by Ruby Blake (@rubysophiablake) on Jan 24, 2018 at 10:58am PST

The awards do proved a little awkward for Kem, with eagle-eyed viewers spotting that he was initially seated next to Amber – before they SWAPPED SEATS so that Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood would be sat in-between them.

Kem and Amber, 21, left Love Island fans devastated when they announced their shock split in December, just four months after finding love on the reality show.

‘With sadness, we’ve decided to separate,’ a joint statement released at the time said. ‘We fell in love in the villa and want to thank all the fans of the show for supporting us.

‘Our lives have changed beyond recognition over the past few months and our hectic work schedules have made it difficult to make things work.

‘We still have a lot of love for each other and will remain good friends.’

Amber has since been linked to Olly Murs and TOWIE star Pete Wicks.

However, Pete seemed to laugh off rumours that they’d been on ‘secret dates’ with a jokey tweet about it last month.

Love Island might have been over for months but there’s still plenty of drama going on for Kem and Amber it seems!