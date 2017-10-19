The star has treated fans to a very risque snap

It looks like Kendall Jenner has been taking tips from sister, Kim Kardashian as she posed for a VERY revealing photo this week.

Yup, it might be Kim K who’s known for her impressive bum, but Kendall has been showing fans that it definitely runs in the family as she shared a close-up of her very own behind.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 21-year-old can be seen pulling up her killer red swimsuit to flash her incredible curves as she stood in front of a mirror.

Next to the smokin’ hot pic, Kendall simply wrote ’84°’ – because, y’know the snap kinda speaks for itself.

84° A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Oct 18, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

And obviously the star’s 83.9million followers flocked to the sexy pic and it racked up over 1.7million likes in just a few hours. Standard…

‘She’s clearly following in her sisters’ footsteps,’ one fan noted.

Another follower added: ‘You are literally goals,’ while a third agreed: ‘That booty tho. Girlll you on fiyaaaah’, next to a load of fire emojis.

But it was Kendall’s big sister Khloe Kardashian who wins the prize for the best comment, as she wrote: ‘Thirst trap and I LOVE IT!!! Yummmm.’

Because, if you can’t count on your sister for Instagram support – who can you count on?

Kendall’s sassy selfie (or belfie) comes as rumours continue to swirl that THREE of her sisters are now expecting babies.

We know that 36-year-old Kim and her hubby Kanye West are expecting a baby girl via surrogate in January – after they announced it in a super cute video clip – but Khloe and Kylie Jenner are also reported to be pregnant.

While Kylie, 20, is apparently six months pregnant with her first baby with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, 33-year-old Khloe and her partner Tristan Thompson are believed to be expecting a baby in March next year.

It’s set to be a BIG year for the Kardashians!