Kendall faced backlash at the awards ceremony

If there’s one thing we know about Kendall Jenner, it’s that she always looks amazing – but at the Golden Globes 2018, the reality star faced a bit of backlash from fans.

The 22-year-old model donned a gorgeous black strapless gown by Giambattista Valli featuring a thigh-high split which showed off her incred figure.

But while we thought the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked amazing, some fans took to social media to question her appearance, with many wondering whether she might have had something done to her face due to her unusually plump lips.

Taking to Twitter, one Golden Globes 2018 viewer asked: ‘Did kendall jenner do something to her face?’

‘Y’all can’t tell me that @KendallJenner didn’t get her lips done. Look at those things,’ said another.

While a third referenced her sister Kylie’s rumoured pregnancy, writing: ‘Kendall Jenner’s lip injections at the #GoldenGlobs have to be the latest attempt to distract from @KylieJenner’s pregnancy‘.

And a fourth added: ‘Kendall got her lips done???? Nooooooooo!! She had such a natural beauty. Disappointing’.

Although her loyal followers were quick to stick up for the brunette beauty, as one hit back: ‘She looks amazing!’ and a second agreed: ‘ @ KendallJenner you are a queen’. Agreed!



Meanwhile, Kendall was among the many stars at the glitzy awards show who were wearing black to show support for the Time’s Up protest – which is making a stand against sexual harassment and assault within Hollywood.

She walked the red carpet alongside huge stars such as Angelina Jolie, Reese Witherspoon and heavily pregnant, Eva Longoria.

Desperate Housewives star, Eva looked incredible as she stepped out in a tight-fitting black gown which perfectly showed off her adorable baby bump.

Looking good, ladies!