'Stunning is not the word,' Kerry captioned the snaps

The keyboard warriors were out in force when Kerry Katona shared snaps of her 10-year-old daughter Heidi wearing make-up this week.

The images, posted to Kerry’s Instagram account, show little Heidi smiling for the camera whilst wearing a cute daisy flower crown and visible make-up.

‘Stunning is not the word to describe the beauty of my Heidi!!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍’ Kerry exclaimed proudly in the caption alongside one set of pictures of the youngster, whose dad is Kerry’s ex Mark Croft.

Stunning is not the word to describe the beauty of my Heidi!!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍 A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Sep 17, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

Kerry captioned another post in which she appeared alongside her daughter: ‘My beautiful baby girl heidi 😘😘😘😘😘😘’

Most commenters were quick to agree with the star, with many calling Heidi ‘stunning’ and ‘gorgeous’, and pointing out the striking similarities between her and her mum.

One posted: ‘What an absolutely stunning little lady’

Another wrote: ‘Beautiful little lady :)) just like her mummy @kerrykatona7 xxx’

‘She is a double of you,’ a third wrote beneath the post.

However, there were a handful of followers who took contention with the fact that Kerry’s middle child was wearing what appeared to be eye shadow and liner, blusher and lipgloss for the photographs.

My beautiful baby girl heidi 😘😘😘😘😘😘 A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Sep 17, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

‘To (sic) young for makeup 💄😳 ‘ one declared, whilst another agreed: ‘Oh god enough make up on her! 🤢’

A third declared: ‘Way too much makeup holy!’

But some loyal fans instantly jumped to the former Atomic Kitten star’s defence.

One noted: ‘Awwww little flower fairy…. all little girls want to play with make -up Kerry it’s a part of growing up! 👍🏻 xxx’.

A second advised: ‘Don’t listen to the haters there just very jealous and needs to get over there selfs. Keep doing what your doing @kerrykatona7 you have a beautiful family ♥️‘

