The telly star got very honest on the TM sofa

Kerry Katona has been praised by fans after she opened up about suffering with bipolar disorder live on This Morning.

Following Mariah Carey’s candid announcement that she also suffers from the mental health problem, Kerry explained that she struggles daily with her constantly changing moods.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

She told hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford: ‘The stigma that’s around mental health, people think you’re crazy.

‘My psychiatrist said to me let the public know about drug problem, the troubled childhood, but not about my mental health. If you can’t see it, you can’t understand it.’

More: Kerry Katona and Ampika Pickston talk love: ‘All the men we meet are tossers!’

The telly star then went to talk about her infamous appearance on the TM sofa back in 2008 – which left presenters Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield worried for her health – revealing her slurred speech was down to medication she’d taken for her bipolar disorder.

Insisting she has no regrets about the interview, mum-of-five Kerry said: ‘I’m very happy it has happened. Back in the day, everybody judged me. Fern was like, “Are you an alcoholic, you’re slurring?”

‘Not once did anyone ask about my bipolar or more about the medication. You can knock me down but you cant keep me down.’

After reflecting on her past, the 37-year-old then went on to talk about how her bipolar – which can cause depression and erratic behaviour – still effect her relationship with her children Molly, Lily-Sue, Max, Heidi and Dylan-Jorge.

A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Mar 25, 2018 at 6:48am PDT

‘The lows can be quite difficult, there are times when I stay in bed’, she explained. ‘People can think it’s attention seeking – get up and get on with it!

‘I’ll make a plan when I’m hyper, the kids will be all dressed to go out – and within an hour I’ve changed it.

‘It’s not fair to say the kids are used to it, but they know that’s their mum.’

And following Kerry’s frank confessions, viewers rushed to Twitter to praise the reality star.

‘Kerry was spot on. Lovely to see her genuinely happy and content. She looks great too xx’, said one fan.

‘Good on ya @KerryKatona7 keep ya head High !! Mental health is such a serious issue and isn’t supported in the right ways’, said another.



While a third added: ‘Shoutout to Kerry Katona doing a lot for mental health awareness is this conversation #ThisMorning’.

Good on you, Kez!