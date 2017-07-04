‘Nobody was hurt!’ Kerry Katona HITS BACK at critics after three-year-old daughter cuts her own hair

Kerry has a message for people who've been 'slagging her off'

Telly star, Kerry Katona found herself in a bit of hot water on Monday when she shared a picture of her youngest daughter, Dylan-Jorge Rose after she’d cut her own hair.

The former Atomic Kitten star – who recently split with the youngster’s dad, George Kay – took to Instagram to show her 59k followers a few photos of the three-year-old sporting a short new do.

Next to the adorable shots, 36-year-old Kerry wrote: ‘My dj who thought it would be a good idea to cut her own hair!!!! But she still looks beautiful ✂️✂️✂️.’

My dj who thought it would be a good idea to cut her own hair!!!! But she still looks beautiful ✂️✂️✂️😂😂😘😘 A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Jul 3, 2017 at 4:57am PDT

But while some fans saw the funny side of the adorable tot’s DIY chop, the picture sparked a parenting debate amongst Kerry’s followers.

One horrified user commented: ‘Oh dear! Just as well she didn’t cut her skin, otherwise it could’ve been a hospital trip.’

While a second added: ‘Always keep scissors away from kids, could have been a lot worse’.

But following the reaction, now an angry Kerry has hit back at her critics saying DJ was just being a ‘typical toddler’.

Sharing another photo of the little one sporting her new do, the mum-of-five slammed: ‘Nobody was hurt during dj’s hairdressing disaster!!! So slagging me off by saying “what if” don’t you all think I know this!!’

Before adding: ‘But rather think about what could of happened which nothing harmful did happen apart from a typical Toddle playing hairdresser gone wrong!! Dj isn’t the first toddler in the world to of done this and nor will be the last!’

No body was hurt during dj hairdressing disaster!!! So slagging me off by saying "what if" don't you all think I know this!! But rather think about what could of happened which nothing harmful did happen apart from a typical Toddle playing hairdresser gone wrong!! Dj isn't the first toddler in the world to of done this and nor will be the last! 😘😘 A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Jul 3, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

Obviously Kerry’s fans flooded to the picture to let the star know she wasn’t alone, as one fan wrote: ‘People will always find something to say regardless, don’t let it get to you @kerrykatona7’.

And another gushed: ‘My daughter did the same the other day.all kids go through it growing up.you are an amazing parent kerry, so just ignore the nasty comments.’

Unfortunately, Kerry has had a tough few weeks as she recently parted ways with her third husband, George after ‘a string of rows’ and The Sun claims he has now ‘moved out of their family home’.

Luckily it looks like the singer’s children are keeping her busy through this emotional time.