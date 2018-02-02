Kerry's got a whole new look

Kerry Katona might have had her ups and downs but she’s totally turned her life around recently – and has got an AMAZING new hairdo to go with it!

The Atomic Kitten star has swapped her short blonde locks for long brunette tresses and wowed Loose Women viewers as she showed her transformation off on Friday’s show.

Not only has Kerry, 37, got a fab new barnet but she’s also working a toned bod, and was happy to bravely strip to a bikini live on air to showcase her washboard abs as she spoke of how confident she’s feeling right now.

‘I’ve got to say this is the best head space I’ve been in in a long, long time,’ the mum-of-five told the panel. ‘I feel sexy and empowered.’

Fans were loving Kerry’s bold ‘do and heaped praise on her via social media.

‘I’m loving you as brunette,’ one follower gushed, whilst another wrote: ‘Omg I love it , makes u look younger too’

And one added: ‘Always thought you look better with long hair rather than short. You look gorgeous and really well.’

Before heading to the show Kerry – who has been eating healthily, working out and using slimming injections to get her new figure – had given fans a glimpse of her transformed hair in an Instagram selfie.

‘A little sneak peek!!! What do we think of the dark hair????’ the singer captioned the snap.

Kerry spoke during her time on the programme of how she’s not only overhauled her lifestyle but she’s also changed her love life by deciding to stay single.

The TV star is still going through a divorce from third husband George Kay and thinks that being by herself is helping her to stay in a good frame of mind.

‘I think being single is definitely the way forward,’ Kerry explained. ‘I’m definitely in a relationship with myself and learning to love me. I’ve always ended up in a really bad relationship.

‘Don’t get me wrong I’m an old romantic and still believe in love and marriage, but for now I need to concentrate on me, my needs and my children.’

Kerry revealed that she’s been off her medication for bipolar disorder for eight months – which she had help with from her doctor – and also said that she’s ‘forgiven’ her exes as she moves on with her life.

We think you’re looking fab, Kezza!