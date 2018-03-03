The mum-of-five has undergone a transformation recently

Kerry Katona is feeling better than ever at the moment after undergoing a body and style overhaul – and she isn’t afraid to confront anyone trying to bring her down.

The mum-of-five was forced to hit back on Friday when a follower commented on her stretch marks in a selfie she posted of her toned abs following her recent weight loss.

Kerry, 37, had written alongside the photo: ‘#mummypower #girlpower #singlemummy let’s hear it sisters!!!

‘bloody amazing when you get rid of riffraff from your life!! Feeling bloody amazing!!!’

This prompted one Instagram user to cruelly remark: ‘Nice stretch marks lol’

Kerry wasn’t going to take this lying down though and issued a defiant response.

‘thank you… very proud of my stretch marks.. each one is a signature that was once my babies home, so thank you for the compliment stay blessed 🙏,’ the Atomic Kitten star fired back.

Fans were quick to show their support for Kerry after the comments, with one writing: ‘As if someone commented on stretch marks!! Are you f***ing kidding me. She looks amazing and stretch marks are just a reminder of the miracles that were once causing them’

Another added: ‘You look amazing , I have stretch marks too which I hate but you make me feel better about having them’

Kerry recently revealed that she’s been eating healthily, working out and using slimming injections to get her new figure and is feeling so good about herself that she stripped to a bikini live on Loose Women last month.

‘I’ve got to say this is the best head space I’ve been in in a long, long time,’ the singer – who is currently going through a divorce from third husband George Kay – told he panel. ‘I feel sexy and empowered.’

She’s also been experimenting with her look, having appeared on the show sporting a long brown wig over her short blonde tresses.

Good for you, Kezza!