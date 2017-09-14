Kerry's new romance spells the end of her troubled marriage.

This summer, it was alleged that Kerry Katona had split from her third husband George Kay following a ‘series of rows’.

A source close to the mother-of-five had shared with us here at Now that whilst Kerry knew it was the right thing to do, the decision hadn’t been without financial concern.

Confirming the pair are to split, the source had shared: ‘Kerry’s worked hard to get out of financial difficulty since her second bankruptcy four years ago. She’s 100 per cent sure that splitting with George is the right thing to do but she knows a divorce won’t be cheap’.

See: Kerry Katona: ‘I can’t afford this divorce – it’ll bankrupt me again’

However, it would appear that Kerry’s private life did not remain in crisis for the duration of the summer – as the former Atomic Kitten lady appears to have just gone public with her new chap James English!

Sharing a snap with James, who rose to fame on the reality TV show Glow – a show which has been likened to TOWIE – 32-year-old Kerry tellingly captions her snap with a couple of lovestruck emoji’s.

Yup… these two definitely look v. loved up.

@jamesenglish2 😍😍 A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Sep 13, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

James has also posted the exact same image, with a series of loved up emoji’s, seemingly also confirming that he is off the market.

Many fans have been quick to comment on what appears to be Kerry’s confirmation of her new romance – with comments reading messages such as ‘Good for you!! He’s lush’ and ‘So happy for you @kerrykatona7 you so deserve your happy ever after’.

Kerry has been linked to Scottish ‘fella James, who is also a parent to two children, after the pair were spotted meeting at Gatwick Airport earlier last week – a sighting which began speculation that Kerry had romantically moved on from her last marriage.

And it would appear that the Loose Woman has done just that… We’re over the moon for ‘ya, Kerry!

Alice Perry