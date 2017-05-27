Kerry and husband George Kay are determined to expand their family

Reunited with husband George Kay and surrounded by all of her children, Kerry Katona was the vision of happiness as she attended an event last week. She and George are full steam ahead following their brief split in 2015 – amid allegations of assault – and Now understands that Kerry, 36, is hoping to fall pregnant as soon as possible – and before longterm friend Katie Price…

The Atomic Kitten singer has completely overhauled her lifestyle, we’re told, swapping junk food for juices and ditching the cigarettes, meaning she and ex-rugby player George, 36, can’t keep their hands off of each other.

‘Kerry and George are desperate to have another baby,’ an insider tells us. ‘They’ve left their problems in the past and are now focusing firmly on their future as a family.’

Already mum to Molly, 15, Lilly-Sue, 14, Heidi, 10, Max, 9 and two-year-old Dylan-Jorge, Now ‘s told that Kerry is determined to beat friend Katie Price to baby number six.

The source says: ‘She and Katie have got some friendly competition going on and Kerry would absolutely love to fall pregnant before her.

But more importantly, it’s about proving to everyone that she and George are stronger than ever.’

Speaking previously, Kerry explained why she decided to give her marriage a second chance. ‘[George] is not a monster, he’s one of the nicest men you can meet,’ she said. ‘He’s sweet, he’s funny, but we’ve both got fiery tempers.

‘I know people will say I’m a mug, but is giving my marriage another go a crime? We want a fresh start in our marriage and I’m giddy about that now. We’re all touchy-feely.’ Either way, it’s great to see Kerry back to her best.