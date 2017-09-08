The Atomic Kitten star made a big revelation

Kerry Katona left the Loose Women ladies lost for words on Friday afternoon when she blamed the show for ‘ruining her marriage’ to Brian McFadden.

As part of LW’s 18th birthday celebrations, the former Atomic Kitten star stopped by the ITV studios to reminisce about her time as regular presenter on the show back in 2003.

But while chatting about her memories of the programme, the mum-of-four dropped a massive bombshell about one particular day over ten years ago.

Telling the audience to sit back and enjoy ‘a funny story’, she admitted that whenever she was on the show she would constantly talk about hubby, Brian (who she shares two daughters Lily-Sue, 14 and Molly, 16).

Kerry then said: ‘And this one time Brian said to me “I’m going to go and record this new single with this girl called Delta Goodrem”…’

As fellow panelitsts Nadia Sawalha, Kaye Adams and Jane Moore gasped, she continued: ‘I said, “I can’t, I’m doing Loose Women”. Can you imagine if I didn’t come on this show?! I’d have still been married!’

Before adding: ‘Loose Women ruined my marriage! Well, one of them.’

A shocked Nadia then questioned: ‘You don’t really think that, do you?’, and Kerry swiftly replied: ‘No don’t be so stupid. I just thought it was something funny to tell’… Awks!

Before candidly adding: ‘If someone falls out of love with you, there’s nothing you can do whether you’re a Loose Women or not.

‘But no I think if someone falls out of love with you, they fall out of love.’

Brian and Delta’s recording session on the track Almost Here led to his split with Kerry back in 2004.

But after dating Aussie star, Delta for seven years, the pair also called it a day in 2011.

Kerry recently broke up with her third husband, George Kay after revealing that it was her children that convinced her to end their turbulent relationship.

Well, it’s good to see Kerry happy again!