Kerry has got herself a new look after declaring she's single again

Kerry Katona may have only just confirmed her romance with toyboy James English a few weeks ago, but it looks like it’s all over for the pair already *sad face*.



Yup, taking to Instagram to share the news, the former Atomic Kitten star hinted that she’s single all over again with a very cryptic message.

‘I’m in a relationship with me,’ the mum-of-four who told her 99.9k followers.

‘I make me happy and will never leave me. Single is good when you like yourself and don’t count on anyone else for your happiness.’

A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Oct 23, 2017 at 6:28am PDT

Fans then rushed to comfort the Loose Women star following her post, as one replied: ‘The comeback is always stronger than the setback, you always bounce back hunni big hug’.

‘Strong women cope with or without a man. Head high kidda xx,’ another wrote.

Kerry only went public with her relationship with former rugby star James, 33, in September following her split from husband George Kay earlier this year.

But it looks like the 37-year-old could be ready for a fresh start – as everyone knows the best way to get over a breakup is to undergo a major style transformation.

And that’s exactly what Kerry’s done as she’s now taken to social media to debut a brand new, and much shorter hairdo.

Sharing a couple of VERY happy selfies showing off her pixie cut, Kerry wrote: ‘New winter Doo!! What do we think?? Yay or Nye???’.

New winter Doo!! What do we think?? Yay or Nye??? 🤔🤔 A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Oct 23, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

How great does it look? And there’s no sign of sadness from Kerry as she shared another smiley selfie later on Monday evening.

‘Well I’ve had a very productive and fulfilled day!!’ she wrote next to the shot.

Well I’ve had a very productive and fulfilled day!! Back into my yoga, got me a new pixie winter Doo, made a lovely dinner and now having cuddles with the kids!!! Feeling very blessed and excited about life! 🙏🙏🙏😘😘😘😘 A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Oct 23, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

‘Back into my yoga, got me a new pixie winter Doo, made a lovely dinner and now having cuddles with the kids!!! Feeling very blessed and excited about life!’

Well, whatever’s going on in her love life, we’re glad Kerry is happy!