Kerry Katona sends fans wild as she shows off her amazing abs and bare bum in cheeky photo

After completely overhauling her lifestyle, Kerry Katona has been showing off the results of her incredible weight loss once again.

The mum-of-five dropped a whopping two stone last year after changing her diet and hitting the gym hard.

Since losing the weight, 37-year-old Kez isn’t shy of flaunting her newly formed abs on social media – and the telly star was at it again on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram with three photos, the former Atomic Kitten star can be seen giving her trademark bicep pose while pouting in the mirror.

Wearing just a pink crop top with her black leggings pulled down over her bum, it’s clear to see the reality star is very proud of her hard work. YES, Kez!

But while we can’t stop looking at her amazing bod, it seems some fans are more distracted by Kerry’s lack of underwear, as one wrote: ‘Bl**dy hell lol a little bit revealing’.

While another added: ‘My mouth hit the floor I’ll be honest!! But do you know what fair play to you, you look amazing!!’

And a third wrote: ‘If u have got it flaunt it and you have @kerrykatona7 well done beautiful’.

Although Kez was quick to defend herself, as she wrote below the snap: ‘Omg some of the comments.. it’s not like you can actually see my nunnie!’

Not done there, the I’m A Celebrity winner then shared another snap in her underwear with a towel on her head.

‘Full frontal!!!!! chill out I’m wearing underwear!’, Kerry wrote next to the post.

Kez’s snaps comes after she recently opened up about the secret behind her incredible figure.

‘It’s just yoga. Every morning I get up at 5.30am, go to my front room, switch on my TV and do half an hour’, she told OK! magazine.

Before adding: ‘Sometimes the kids do it with me before the school run. I’ve got abs from all the core work.’

Looking great, Kerry!