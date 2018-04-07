The star has sworn off relationships...

Kerry Katona has recently been flaunting her incredible two stone weight loss ALL over social media.

But while the 37-year-old has confessed that while she feels more confident than ever, she’s keen not to hurry back into a relationship after splitting from George Kay in 2016.

In fact, the hot mumma has even admitted that she’s put herself on a strict man and sex BAN – despite getting herself plenty of offers!

Speaking to The Sun, she fessed up. Kerry said, ‘I’ve not had sex for a year. I’d love to get my leg over but I don’t want a relationship.’ Oo-er!

Kerry Katona even shared that men 10 years her junior are actually the ones interested in a bit of nookie. And although she’s off men at the moment, she admitted she wouldn’t say no to a younger man!

She revealed, ‘I get chatted up a lot by men in their 20s. It does wonders for my ego and I wouldn’t rule out a toyboy, but I don’t want anything serious right now.

‘But I do miss having sex and a cuddle, who doesn’t?’

However, the mum-of-five confessed that sometimes, parenting five kids alone can be difficult.

She said, ‘Being a single mum is tough and it can be lonely.’

Aw Kezza – we’re sure you’ll find the right man soon!

Former Atomic Kitten star Kerry has been undergoing a huge personal journey of her own though recently. The mum-of-five has lost a whopping two stone in recent months – and is looking better than ever.

During the interview, she credited her impressive morning routine for her body changes, waking up at 5.30am every day to do yoga. Ouch – that’s certainly commitment!

Kerry also confessed that her new exercise regime has been one of the biggest factors in helping her conquer her mental health demons.

She told Closer, “I’m off bi-polar now. And exercise is one of the best buzzes you can get. Eat what you want – just make sure there’s a balance.”

Good for you Kezza!