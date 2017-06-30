Kerry Katona SPLITS from third husband George Kay

The split is said to follow tension surrounding Kerry's role as the family breadwinner

Poor Kerry Katona is single once more after splitting from her third husband George Kay.

The couple – who are parents to daughter Dylan-Jorge, 3 – apparently went their separate ways after tensions arose surrounding her role as the family’s breadwinner.

Confirming the news, the Atomic Kitten star’s spokesperson told Mail Online: ‘They have split. Going forward her focus is going to be on her children.’

A source added: ‘She had to go out to earn because she’s the breadwinner. She ended the relationship, not him.’

It’s understood that former rugby plater George has now moved out of the family home that he shared with Kerry and Dylan, along with her other children: Molly, 15, and Lilly-Sue, 14, from her first marriage to Brian McFadden, and Heidi, 10 and Max, eight, from her marriage to Mark Croft.

Kerry and George only reunited last October after splitting for 11 months following assault allegations.

George was charged with assaulting Kerry and for having an unlawful possession of a stun gun in October 2015, but the case was dropped in July last year after Kerry withdrew her statement.

It’s been a very emotional week for Kezza. On top of the split, she was also brought to tears as her daughter Molly went to her school prom.

Posting a picture of the 15 year old in her dress, Kerry wrote: ‘My little girl all grown up! Cried watching her go to her prom so proud xxxxxx’

Elsewhere it looks as though Kerry is dealing with her love life woes the same way as any woman would – by getting herself a brand new hair do!

It’s good to see you’re still smiling, Kez.