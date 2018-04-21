Kezza has been at it again

Kerry Katona is celebrating the return of the British summertime in the only way she knows how – by stripping off and sharing a load of photos, of course.

Now, we might have seen enough snaps of Kezza’s amazingly ripped body to last us a lifetime, but there’s always room for another as the Atomic Kitten star gave us all ab envy once more on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-five first posted a summery shot from her front room, where the telly star can be seen confidently stood with her hands on her hips and a giant smile on her face.

‘Another beautiful sunny day’, Kez wrote next to the photo.

And wearing just a t-shirt, huge pair of wedge heels and some tiny denim shorts, we can see how hard the 37-year-old has been working in the gym.

And it looks like the Loose Women star has also been selfie-ing up a storm to celebrate the heatwave as she also took to social media with a couple of bikini snaps.

The first one shows Kerry grinning up at the camera as she makes sure to get her rippling abs in shot.

Donning just a black and pink bikini for the hot weather, Kez captioned the photo: ‘A bit of midday sunbathing before picking the kids up’.

In another sexy pic, the telly star put on her best pout as she looks at the camera, again giving followers a peek at her incredible body transformation.

‘Feeling on top form got that Friday feeling’, she said next to the post.

Obviously, it didn’t take Kezza’s 195k followers long to praise the star for her sizzling snaps, as one wrote: ‘Looking incredible hun!!’

‘You look like the old Kerry I remember when I was 18!’, said another.

While a third added: ‘Just wow @kerrykatona7 simply stunning’.

It comes after Kerry managed to drop a whopping three stone last year when she gave her life a complete overhaul following her rocky break-up from ex George Kay.

Good work, Kez!