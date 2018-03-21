Kezza's certainly not shy about her buff new bod!

Kerry Katona has been proudly showing off her body since overhauling her lifestyle recently and now she’s gone even further by giving fans a cheeky flash of her BUM.

The mum-of-five posed in nothing but a black bra and matching knickers (and a tweed hat, randomly) as she posed for a revealing picture on Wednesday morning taken from behind.

Kerry, 37, also flexed her muscular arms and spoke of how she’s feeling more comfortable than ever in her own skin – clearly!

‘Good morning world !! Feeling strong today in my mind and body!!!’ the Atomic Kitten star captioned the revealing snap.

‘Never felt so confident in who I am, where I’m going – the outer shell is just a bonus ! Never felt so toned and strong!’

Kerry’s daring post left her followers stunned and many praised her for the confident picture.

‘What a brave lady you are @kerrykatona7 . and also what a fine body,’ one fan commented, whilst another said: ‘WOW look at that ass!!!! #amazing!!!!’

Meanwhile one said: ‘Goo onnnn kezza your doing fab’

And one added: ’Just Wow Wow Wow!!!’

Kerry credits her own health plan and yoga practice with helping her to tone up and shed three stone.

She now regularly posts pictures in very little clothing whilst showing off her buff figure to fans.

The star has also been experimenting with her style, having taken to wearing various wigs in recent weeks.

However, Kerry has admitted that her new positive approach is all based on what’s on the inside rather than her appearance.

‘Beauty and happiness starts within!!!! #Strength #Warrior #Survivor #mummy,’ she captioned a smiley selfie on Wednesday.

It comes after the singer went through a rough time last year, having split from third husband George Kay.

She recently admitted that the break-up felt like a ‘death’ at the time but is now adamant that she wouldn’t reunite with her ex.

‘It’s just me and the kids at home now and a much happier house,’ she told OK! magazine. ‘He held me back, put me down and the financial strain of having him here was huge.

‘I wouldn’t take George back in a million years. Lilly would walk out if I did, and I’m not even attracted to him any more.’