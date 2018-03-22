We hardly recognised Kez...

Kerry Katona has undergone a complete lifestyle transformation over the past few months.

Not only is the Atomic Kitten star now a dedicated gym bunny, she’s also completely switched up her style.

But this week the telly star has undergone yet ANOTHER image overhaul as she turned up at a recent party sporting an almost unrecognisable new look.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Working a bright red wig, Kez was more confident as ever as she shared a load of snaps on Instagram before hitting OK! magazine’s 25th anniversary party at The Shard in London.

In the first selfie, Kerry can be seen smiling at the camera as she debuted her amazing new hair which she paired with a smokey eye and bright lip.

And in another snap, the mum-of-five posed in a crimson dress complete with two thigh-high slashes in the skirt.

More: WOW! Kerry Katona stuns fans as she flashes her BUM in cheeky underwear photo

Seemingly going commando for the evening – which is VERY brave in this cold weather – the dress have a glimpse of the star’s tattoos on her thighs, back and shoulder.

The amazing outfit also showcased her toned arms as she struck a smile for the camera next to a pal.

But those revealing splits didn’t stop the 37-year-old doing high kicks in the back of her taxi on her way home from the glamorous bash.

All those work outs are clearly going wonders for Kerry’s flexibility…

And the telly star’s 179k followers couldn’t believe how great Kez looks, as one wrote: ‘Wow! You look so different and amazing with long dark hair. It really suits you’.

‘WOW, @kerrykatona7 you look amazing, absolutely gorgeous,’ said another.



While a third added: ‘Y look so diffrent go gir!’

It comes as I’m A Celebrity star recently opened up about her feud with former Atomic Kitten bandmate, Natasha Hamilton.

After Natasha called Kez ‘sly’ for organising a gig in India without telling her, Kerry hit back saying she’s ‘flabbergasted’ by her former pal’s harsh words.

Well, it looks like the drama isn’t over just yet…