Pricey's old pal is helping her out

Katie Price has received a touching show of support from her old friend Kerry Katona following news of her split from Kieran Hayler.

The glamour model’s pal revealed on Wednesday that she’s been helping Pricey out with the kids after sharing a sweet photo of the Loose Women star’s son Junior and daughter Princess enjoying a McDonald’s with Kezza’s children and friends.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Alex Reid accuses Katie Price of ‘fabricating’ Kieran Hayler claims

‘Feeding time at the zoo @officialkatieprice 😂😂😂,’ Kerry, 36, jokingly captioned the snap on Instagram.

Feeding time at the zoo @officialkatieprice 😂😂😂 A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Aug 30, 2017 at 6:32am PDT

In the picture three of Kerry’s children – Lilly-Sue, 14, Heidi, 10, and Maxwell, 9 – are seen sitting at the table with Junior, 12, Princess, 10, and several pals.

Fans were touched to see how Kerry is reaching out to Katie, 39, after it was revealed last week that she’s set to divorce husband Kieran following her accusations that he had a year-long affair with their children’s nanny.

‘Great to see old friends sticking together, well done x we all go through bad times and need support,’ one follower commented, whilst another wrote: ‘So nice friends supporting each other during crap times #who needs men @officialkatieprice @kerrykatona7’

Kerry herself has also been going through a break-up after announcing in June that she was splitting from third husband George Kay.

The Atomic Kitten star’s spokesperson told Mail Online at the time: ‘They have split. Going forward her focus is going to be on her children.’

Kerry shares daughter Dylan-Jorge, 3, with George. She also has Molly, 16, and Lilly with first husband Brian McFadden and has Heidi and Max from her second marriage to Mark Croft.

Meanwhile Katie is also a mum-of-five to Harvey, 15, by Dwight Yorke, Junior and Princess with ex-husband Peter Andre and Jett, 4, and Bunny, 3, with Kieran.

Katie spoke on Loose Women earlier this week of how the children ‘know what’s going on’ in her split from Kieran and said she doesn’t want them to suffer as a result.

The nanny who she accused Kieran of having an affair with, Nikki Brown, has since denied ever sleeping with Katie’s husband and claims that Pricey is using the allegations as an ‘excuse’ to end the marriage.

One thing’s for sure, both Katie and Kerry have had their fair share of drama throughout their friendship since they met on I’m A Celebrity back in 2004…