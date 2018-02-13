Kerry looks and feels better than ever!

Kerry Katona has had a complete life overhaul this year, after she turned to exercise following a rocky divorce with ex George Kay.

And now the mum-of-five has revealed how she’s really managed to drop an impressive three stone in just a few months – and at what price!

Opening up about her strict fitness regime, 37-year-old Kerry told Closer: ‘Alongside yoga, I do a lot of CrossFit training.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

‘Exercise is the biggest anti-depressant. I’m going through a divorce. I’ve had really difficult times, but exercise keeps me happy.’

The former Atomic Kitten star then went on the admit she’s even come off of her bipolar medicine after hitting the gym.

‘I’m off bi-polar now and exercise is one of the best buzzes you can get. Eat what you want – just make sure there’s a balance’.

But it’s not just working out that Kerry has relied on, as BFF and Real Housewives Of Cheshire star, Ampika Pickson also took her under her wing and introduced the telly star to a weight-loss plan – and it doesn’t come cheap.

More: What a transformation! Kerry Katona reveals dramatic new hair on Loose Women – and fans LOVE it



The Skinny Revolution helps clients lose weight with hormone injections which are worth a whopping £1000 a month. Yikes!

And that isn’t the only bit of help Kerry has had, as she credits her youthful look to getting Botox since 2010, adding: ‘I’ve got a baby face so I’ve got quite good skin naturally, but I like a bit of Botox here and there’.

Despite looking better than ever, Kez – who has previously admitted to having liposuction – wouldn’t say no to going under the knife again, as she added: ‘I would love a boob uplift, because my boobs sag a bit due to my weightloss, so why not?’

But after swapping her blonde pixie cut for a long, brunette wig and finishing off her look with some eyelash extensions, it looks like the I’m A Celebrity winner is definitely feeling her best.

‘I feel stronger than ever’, she said.

‘You can see it in my eyes, in my smile and in my body. I’ve become the person I was always meant to be. I’m finally me.’

Good on you, girl! You can check out Kerry’s complete style overhaul HERE!