Kerry Katona has kicked off the New Year by unveiling a brand new look after shedding 2st.

The mum-of-five stunned her fans as she showed off her washboard abs and toned figure in a series of selfies on Wednesday and credited her transformation to Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Ampika Pickston’s regime.

‘Woohoo I’ve lost over 2 stone, feeling on top of the world!’ Kerry, 37, captioned the photos. ‘Big shout out to @ampikapickston1 #skinnyrevolution 😘😘😘’

In the snaps Kerry is seen admiring her flat tum in a rolled-up pink top and black leggings with her blonde hair swept back in a headband.

The Atomic Kitten star’s followers were blown away by the pictures and praised her for her new look.

‘Wow wow wow!! Amazing well done,’ one fan commented, whilst another said: ‘jesus u look awesome’

And one added: ‘The girl has never been stronger! Single, healthy and in a great place.’

Kerry appears to have been following Ampika’s Skinny Revolution weight loss plan and the pair seem to have become close friends in the meantime.

The singer first revealed back in November that she was joining forces with Ampika to get in shape, having posed for a photo with the reality star in their fitness gear.

She even moved in with the RHOC star, having told her Instagram fans in October: ‘Good morning you beautiful people!! Ready for the next chapter in my life with the help from my Guardian angel who I have just moved in with @ampikapickston1. Home from home.’

It comes as Kerry continues to move on following her split from third husband George Kay last year.

She went on to have a romance with James English but confirmed last month that she’s now happy enjoying the single life and being a mum to her five children.

Well you’re sure looking good on it, Kezza!