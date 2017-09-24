Kerry Katona’s daughter Molly fears she could be rushing new relationship

She's worried her Mum might be moving too fast.

Kerry Katona was pictured looking smitten last week as she packed on the PDA with new beau James English.

But Now can exclusively reveal that her family and close friends are less than happy about her latest romance, and fear the 37-year-old will end up heartbroken once again.

We’re told Kerry’s daughter Molly, 16 – who she shares with ex-husband Brian McFadden – has expressed her concerns, begging her not to rush things with another stranger.

A source tells Now: ‘Molly just wishes her mum would slow down and focus on herself more than anything. Molly is like the grown-up in the family, and Kerry’s the child that keeps repeating the same mistakes.’

@jamesenglish2 😍😘😍😘😍 A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Sep 22, 2017 at 4:43am PDT

Molly’s currently living with Brian’s parents in Ireland while she studies to become a surgeon, and she worries she may have to ditch her education to return to support her mum.

Our source has revealed: ‘Kerry’s family think she’s vulnerable. She has admitted that she can’t be alone right now, and they’re all worried about where things will end up.’

This is not surprising, as Kerry is currently going through a less than amicable divorce with ex George Kay, while her second husband Mark Croft reportedly leeched off of her fortune.

Kerry’s close friends worry James could be chasing fame – but the couple sure look love-struck so far.

The source adds: ‘Kerry’s smitten and thinks there’s a real future for them. They’ve even been discussing the prospect of having children in the future.’

With Kerry and George calling time on their marriage in July, after nearly three years and a string of arguments, Kerry’s friends can understand her need for comfort.

We’re told that she couldn’t face this divorce alone, and that having a companion is Kerry’s survival technique, something a lot of people going through a separation can relate to.

With Kerry admitting she’s found a new lust for life with James, let’s hope they manage to prove her loved ones wrong…