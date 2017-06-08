The reality star opens up about a shock doctor's appointment

Khloe Kardashian has heartbreakingly admitted that she fears she can’t get pregnant after receiving shock news from the doctor.

The reality star admits her concerns following an ultrasound in a preview clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, where she learns that she has fewer follicles that hold eggs than an average woman of her age.

It all unfolds when Khloé, 32, accompanies big sister Kim to an appointment about finding her a surrogate to have a third child and ends up having a check-up herself with fertility specialist Dr. Andy Huang.

Khloé has a scan of her uterus done as Kim, 36, looks on and the doctor informs her: ‘What we’re looking at is [if] there’s nothing that’s going to get in the way of a healthy pregnancy…

‘These are follicles, these hold eggs, so this is just giving you an idea of how young your ovaries are. There are fewer follicles than I anticipate for a normal 32-year-old.’

Khloé is left visibly stunned and responds in shock: ‘Shut the f*** up.’

The TV star then opens up about her worries over the news and admits it’s not something she expected.

‘This is definitely not at all how I thought this appointment was going to go,’ Khloé explains. ‘What if I can’t get pregnant?’

The news comes after Khloé recently revealed that she hoped to start a family with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in the future.

‘We’ve talked about it,’ she told ES magazine in April. ‘He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father.

‘I definitely want to be a mom. But I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, “the clock is ticking”. I feel in my soul it will happen.’

It’s not the first time that Khloé has faced up to fertility issues on TV, having raised concerns about her ability to conceive with then-husband Lamar Odom in their fly-on-the-wall series Khloé & Lamar in 2011.