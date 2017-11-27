Ooh, did Kris just reveal some big baby news?

Speculation has been swirling for months with regards to Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner‘s ‘pregnancies’.

And now fans think that Kris Kardashian has confirmed Khloe’s pregnancy with her latest Instagram upload.

The momager was keen to share a clip of the upcoming Keeping Up With The Kardashians Christmas special – A Very Kardashian Holiday.

In the clip Khloe can be seen cooking up a storm while singing a little tune and rocking some serious bling.

But fans were more concerned by the looks of Khloe’s ‘bump’. Take a look below, see if you can spot her ‘bump’.

A Very Kardashian Holiday! Don’t miss tonight’s episode of #KUWTK at 9/8c on E! @kuwtk 🎄❄️ A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Nov 26, 2017 at 3:41pm PST

‘Is it just me or does Khloe look preggers here?’, one fan wrote.

A second added: ‘She kind of looks pregnant here’.

A third said: ‘Preeeetty sure I’m seeing something that closely resembles a baby bump’.

This wouldn’t be the first time that eagle eyed Kardashian followers have thought that Kris has revealed her 33-year-old daughter’s pregnancy.

Recently Kris uploaded a shot of pyjama’s for her grandchildren and displayed nine pairs – when she only has six grandchildren.

Which inevitably led fans to question whether Kris had confirmed both Khloe and Kylie’s pregnancies.

Regardless of whether or not Khloe and Kylie are expecting – there is sure to be a new arrival to the Kardashian crew with Kim Kardashian-West and Kayne West expecting their third child via surrogate.

The family were seen enjoying Kim’s baby shower prompting speculation that the couple’s new arrival will be born before the end of the year.

But Kim’s snap from her shower left fans baffled as she shared ice cubes with roses inside. Oh, how the other half live.

Well, who knows, guess we’ll all have to wait and see.

