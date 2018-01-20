Clearly new niece Chicago West has inspired Khloe…

Khloe Kardashian has taken to Twitter to discuss the difficulty of naming her unborn child, just hours after sister Kim revealed her new-born daughter is called Chicago West.

Kim’s revelation had fans excited, and one tweeted: ‘I can’t wait to see what @khloekardashian names her baby!’

Responding to the post, Khloe said: ‘Ugh me too!! Lol I can barely decide what to eat. Let alone name a baby.’

Khloe also appeared to confirm her baby would take boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s name. Another fan commented: ‘Anything goes with Thompson, so at least you have that going for you’, to which Khloe replied with a series of praying emojis.

After revealing her happy news in December, Khloe has explained even her sisters didn’t know about the pregnancy initially.

Writing on her blog khloewithak.com, she explained: ‘Evening though expecting a baby is SO exciting, the first trimester can be the worst. The worst part was keeping this major secret from my family, though!

‘I’m with my sisters pretty much every single day, so it was hard not to be able to say why I was so sick or couldn’t do certain things.’

An excited Kim took to social media on Friday evening to announce the name of her and husband Kanye West’s latest bundle of joy, who arrived via surrogate earlier this week.

The reality star shared a link to her blog titled ‘Chicago West’, before posting: ‘North, Saint & Chi’.

She quickly cleared up any confusion over the pronunciation by retweeting a fan post reading: ‘And to everyone who thinks it’s literally pronounced as CHI. No. It’s “Shy”.’

We can’t wait to see what name Khloe goes for!