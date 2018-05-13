OKAY, this is the cutest thing we've ever seen

Khloe Kardashian has done a right good job of keeping us all in suspense when it comes to debuting her newborn baby True.

The 33-year-old welcomed her daughter with Tristan Thompson on 12th April. But after teasing us with a glimpse of the tot’s arm last week, now finally, FINALLY the reality star has shared a full on video of her baby’s face.

And she’s even more adorable than we ever imagined.

In a post to celebrate her one month birthday, True can be seen looking truly adorable with the Snapchat Hawaiian flower filter around her teeny tiny head.

While her little one stares into her camera with her gorgeous big eyes, Khloe says in the background: ‘Happy one month old mama, I love you pretty girl’.

💕Happy One Month True 💕 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 12, 2018 at 5:37am PDT

If that’s not the cutest thing you’ve ever seen, then we don’t know what is…

And fans of the KUWTK star were quick to point out how much the tot looks like her dad, Tristan.

‘There’s no doubt she’s Tristan’s daughter. Welcome to this world baby’, said one follower.

Another agreed: ‘Omg @khloekardashian she is the image of her dad! Adorable!’

While a third wrote: ‘What??? Tristan replica’, and a fourth simply added: ‘Little Tristan’.

Khloe has kept pretty quiet on social media since welcoming her daughter amid reports that Tristan may have cheated on her whilst she was pregnant.

Last month a video emerged which reportedly shows Tristan kissing a mystery woman – thought to be Lani Blair – during a night out in New York.

There were also reports that Tristan was seen leaving the venue with the woman to go to Soho House before returning to his hotel in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Although he hasn’t yet addressed the accusations, NBA star Tristan opened up about being a dad to True on Uninterrupted’s Road Trippin podcast on Wednesday.

‘She’s doing good,’ Tristan, 27, said. ‘Baby True is eating, sleeping and, uh, s**ttin’. That’s all they do.’

Right…