Khloe Kardashian’s baby shower was never going to be a low-key affair, but the reality star took things to a new extreme over the weekend.

Khloe and Tristan Thompson – who are expecting their first baby together imminently – were joined by family and friends to celebrate the impending arrival of their little one.

But, this was no average baby shower. In fact, Khloe’s might have been one of most extravagant things we’ve EVER seen. And that’s saying something.



In preparation for the arrival of their daughter, Khloe, 33, or rather online retailer Amazon, who bizarrely appeared to sponsor the event, totally decked out the venue in pink balloons, flowers and accessories. So sweet!

There was also a neon sign written in ‘momager’ Kris Jenner’s handwriting that read, ‘Baby Thompson’ – which she and Tristan proudly posed in front of for an Insta-snap.

Khloe – who was joined by her sisters Kourtney, Kendall, Kim and Kylie, as well as mum Kris for the special day – gushed about how smoothly the day had gone.

‘THANK YOU for creating the most magical memories I get to keep for the rest of my life!!! WOW, is truly all I can say,’ she said. ‘They say “love is in the details” and I couldn’t agree more.’

Khloe’s daughter will be the second tot to arrive this year, after Kylie gave birth to Stormi – her first born with boyfriend Travis Scott – in February.

While you might think that Khloe’s obsession with all things pink at the baby shower mean she’s thrilled to be having a girl, earlier this month she hinted she was disappointed that it wasn’t a boy.

After finding out the sex of her baby, she confessed: ‘When you have your mind made up as to what you’re having… everyone told me you’re going to feel what you’re having and you’ll just kind of know. And then when you find out it’s the complete opposite, it’s just a shock.’

It looks like the shock has definitely sunk in!