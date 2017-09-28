Everybody seemed to miss this...

Everyone’s been left pretty gobsmacked by the news that Khloe Kardashian is reportedly pregnant at the same time as sister Kylie Jenner.

But it turns out that the reality star might have subtly hinted at impending baby news MONTHS ago as eagle-eyed fans have spotted…

Khloe, 33, posted a Snapchat image back in June which featured several cute Polaroid photos of her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson, with one featuring the label: ‘Dad + Mom’

And another snap of the couple kissing has the date ‘6.25.17’ written underneath it. Interesting…

Some fans speculated at the time that Khlo might have just made a big announcement, with one writing on Twitter: ‘I think Khloe Kardashian just announced she was pregnant on Snapchat..’

Another posted: ‘Has Khloe Kardashian just announced she’s pregnant on snapchat? And is it weird that I’m tweeting about it and so invested?’

However, this speculation seemed to be forgotten about as other Kardashian ‘pregnancies’ came into the spotlight.

Earlier this month the talk was all about Khloe’s big sister Kim Kardashian when it was claimed that she’s expecting her third child with Kanye West via a surrogate.

Then the internet pretty much lost it over rumours last week that 20-year-old Kylie is pregnant after just five months of dating rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

Days later there were reports that Khloe is also about to become a mum and could even be due around the same time as Kylie.

However, no member of the family has officially confirmed anything as of yet and Kim, 36, has hit out at ‘fake’ quotes from people supposedly close to them.

After a Keeping Up With The Kardashians producer wrote a congratulations message to Khloe on Instagram, Kim denied that anyone had been given any sort of confirmation.

‘People who supposedly work with us “confirming” details they know nothing about! Especially when we havent even communicated with them SMH,’ the TV star Tweeted on Wednesday.

Well if all of these baby rumours ARE true then 2018 is going to be a seriously busy year for the Kardashians!