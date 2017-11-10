Khloe's new Instagram post has got everyone talking

Khloe Kardashian has sparked a VERY strong reaction from fans on Instagram over her appearance in a new photo.

The reality star posted a snap on Thursday which shows her beaming for the camera as she holds an adorable fluffy dog and she captioned the shot: ‘How cute is this little tater tot? Puppy Love 🐶’

But whilst Khloe, 33, seemed focused on the pup, her followers were distracted by how her face appears in the picture.

Many have suggested that the TV star looks ‘unrecognisable’ and couldn’t hide their shock at how ‘different’ she looks.

‘Who is this person?’ one fan commented, whilst another wrote: ‘What’s wrong with your face’

Meanwhile one simply said: ‘Khloe….you look different.’

And another confessed: ‘Didn’t even know that was you!’

Some Instagram users focused their comments on Khloe’s nose, with one saying: ‘What the hell is going on with Khloe’s nose?’

However, others have argued that Khloe has probably used contouring products on her face to create a different look.

‘it’s not photoshop it’s contouring. The make up on her nose makes it look thinner,’ one admirer wrote, and another agreed: ‘Yasssss! Contour on point!’

Many have praised her for it too, with one fan remarking: ‘Look so different but gorgggg’

It comes as the latest talking point surrounding Khloe as speculation continues over those pregnancy rumours.

The blonde star is rumoured to be expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson but has so far kept schtum on the gossip, despite fans thinking they’ve spotted clues.

Over the Halloween holiday Khloe got everyone wondering by sharing a video of Tristan with the caption: ‘That’s daddy’

She also got dressed up as Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones, a character known as the ‘mother of dragons’. Interesting…

Khloe’s not the only member of the family keeping us guessing either as Kylie Jenner has still yet to comment on speculation that she too is pregnant. C’mon guys, we wanna know!