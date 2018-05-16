More drama for the Kardashian/Jenners...

We’ve not even made it to June yet, but 2018 has already been a pretty mega year for the Kardasian/Jenner clan.

There has been plenty of new arrivals (i.e the new generation of babies) and double the drama for the sisters.

However, one lady who has *certainly* not had an easy ride is new mother Khloe Kardashian – who welcomed her first born daughter True last month in April.

Mommy and Daddy 📸 @sashasamsonova A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 26, 2018 at 6:50am PDT

Whilst Khloe had been delighted to welcome her first child, the 33-year-olds final weeks of pregnancy were nothing short of stressful – as the expectant mother had become plagued with allegations that her partner and baby-daddy Tristan Thompson had not been faithful to her.

Amidst the allegations, several news outlets had released footage of Tristan looking cosy with two women that definitely were not Khlo – which only furthered the speculation.

See: Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson finally breaks silence after cheating scandal and birth of baby True

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Instead of commenting on the rumours, Khloe remained tight lipped and focused on, er, actually giving birth to a real life baby.

💕Happy One Month True 💕 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 12, 2018 at 5:37am PDT

However, a month after the scandal, it would appear that Khloe has *finally* spoken up about her current relationship with Tristan!

In true Kardashian form, the mother-of-one had taken to her Instagram story yesterday to post a cryptic message which seemingly referenced her relationship status.

The post, which has since been deleted, simply reads: ‘It’s all about who you look for in a crowded room. That’s who your heart belongs to’.

However, whilst Khloe appears to have shrugged off the potential split, apparently the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner brood are less than impressed.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the rest of her sisters are still ‘not happy with Tristan’. A source shares, ‘Khloe’s decision to stay with Tristan has definitely caused friction,’ before adding that ‘her family hasn’t visited her for weeks’.

Whilst it might cause friction for now, the source then added that Khloe believes she is doing the right thing – sharing, ‘It’s been hard for Khloe, but she is doing what she believes is best for her family’.

Bring on the next season of KUWTK, we say!