The Kardashians are arguably the most famous family in the world, with their famous kurves, make-up ranges and clothing stores to boot.

And now Khloé Kardashian has used her fame to give major props to one of this year’s The Voice UK contestants.

Khloé took to her Instagram page to share a video of 2017 finalist Jamie Miller singing, with the caption: ‘Stumbled upon this young man @jamiemillmusic ! I can listen to your talent for days! May God bless you.’

Stumbled upon this young man @jamiemillmusic ! I can listen to your talent for days! May God bless you A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 13, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

The video has since had over 1.5 million views and has been praised by Khloe’s fans with one commenting, ‘What a voice!’

Another added: ‘You’re right! What an incredible voice.’

And a third said: ‘Nice one @jamiemillmusic, well deserved! Xx’

Khloé then went on to share the video of the talented singer on Twitter, which has been re-tweeted over 3,000 times!

Unsurprisingly pretty chuffed about receiving such a huge seal of approval from someone like Khlo, Jamie then shared a photo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star writing: ‘Just want to say a massive Thankyou to @khloekardashian , I’m so surprised , you’ve just helped change my life! God bless you too!’

Just want to say a massive Thankyou to @khloekardashian , I'm so surprised , you've just helped change my life! God bless you too!❤️ A post shared by Jamie Miller (@jamiemillmusic) on Jun 14, 2017 at 2:25am PDT

And Jamie shared his shock with his Twitter fans, tweeting; ‘Oh my god!!!???? What has happened ???? Thankyou @khloekardashian !!!!!’

Followed by: ‘My phone has legit gone crazy!!’

Jamie, who appeared on this year’s series of the hit ITV1 show, was part of Jennifer Hudson’s Team J-Hud, and was one of the show’s finalists missing out to winner Mo Adeniran.

Since the show Jamie has been working on his music and has been touring up and down the country.

We predict big things for this up and coming star!

